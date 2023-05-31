Megan Fox Teamed a Totally See-Through Crop Top With Sequin-Covered Trousers During Date Night

She and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed they're very much on again by stepping out in London.

Published on May 31, 2023 @ 09:32AM
egan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen attending the unveiling of 'The 8th Deadly Sin - GOSSIP',
Following a slightly rocky start to the year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) just proved that while they may be currently working on “making their relationship better” (per People), they’ll never misstep when it comes to serving stellar date night style.

On Tuesday, the pair confirmed that they’re very much on again when stepping out in London ahead of the unveiling of Kelly's new ring collection collab. For the occasion, Fox kept things low-key in a totally sheer white cropped tank top (complete with a plunging V-neckline and asymmetrical hem) paired with black trousers that featured underwear-shaped sequin piping and a straight-leg fit. A black leather handbag and matching platform flip-flops accessorized the casual ensemble, and the actress finished her look by wearing her newly-red hair down in tight curls with a middle part.

For his part, Kelly opted for a dressier evening ‘fit by pairing a slouchy, oversized gray vest with matching trousers, black Converse, and a smattering of silver jewelry.

Although the couple’s appearance corroborated People’s recent report that they are, in fact, “back together,” the source added that things between the pair, who have been engaged since January 2022, “are still not back to normal.”

The source added that Megan and MGK “were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant. She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go.”

This new development follows a separate report from earlier this month that the pair’s wedding planning had “halted” despite Kelly publicly supporting Fox by attending her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch.

“He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the source shared at the time. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress.”

