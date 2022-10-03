Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level.

On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging look captioned, “deadly nightshade 🌸🙇🏻‍♀️.” In the snaps, Fox posed in a purple Diesel two-piece set comprised of a long-sleeve top and high-waisted leggings, both of which were digitally printed to look like acid wash denim. Continuing the monochromatic theme, the A-lister paired the look with purple knee-high leather boots and an oversized fuzzy purple bucket hat, and she wore her waist-skimming brown hair in soft curls.

Megan’s post came just days after she shared yet another denim-centric throwback look on her account while drawing comparisons to one of the most iconic denim outfits of all time: Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards. On Friday, Fox shared a candid snap from a daytime stroll where she wore a floor-length denim trench coat layered over a denim bustier minidress and knee-high denim boots before posing with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in the second snap.

If the outfit alone wasn’t enough to liken Fox to the Y2K pop princess, the actress also debuted a head of icy blonde hair and was sure to call out Spears directly in her post’s caption. “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school drop outs instead of Disney channel sweethearts,” Fox wrote.

