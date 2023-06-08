Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Sheer Catsuit to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert in Berlin

Megan Fox is basically the poster child for naked dressing. Between her cutout dresses and see-through crop tops, the actress always stays true to her sexy style — no matter the occasion. And at her on-again fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's latest tour stop, she pulled out all the stops.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted supporting MGK (born Colson Baker) at the Waldbühne theater in Berlin, wearing the most over-the-top outfit backstage. For the occasion, Fox rocked a totally sheer black catsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts loosely held together by a row of gold buttons. An oversized leather jacket with red lining was slung around her shoulders, while layered gold necklaces finished off her concert-ready look.



Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Beauty-wise, Fox styled her fiery red hair with tousled curls and a middle part, and paired her bright red manicure with a soft pink lip, smoky brown eyeshadow, and boldly-defined brows.

While Megan supported her fiancé from behind-the-scenes yesterday, her appearance is still meaningful, as it comes amid reports that the couple is actively working on “making their relationship better.” According to a source atPeople, Megan and MGK “are back together," but "things are still not back to normal” between them.

getty images

“[They] were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant,” the source shared. “She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go.”