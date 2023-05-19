Megan Fox's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Extremely Sheer and Extremely Low-Cut

Sexy is an understatement.

Megan Fox
Photo:

Getty

Leave it to Megan Fox to up the ante on her signature brand of sexy at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party yesterday. As one of the publication's newest cover stars, Fox hit the red carpet in a gown just as alluring as the barely-there bikinis she modeled in the pages of the magazine. 

Megan's skintight black LaQuan Smith gown plunged so low, it hardly covered her chest and it also featured a completely sheer bodice (save for a few strips of fabric on the sleeves and at the bust) that led into a structured column skirt. She paired the dress with heels hidden below the hemline, a silver ring on one finger, and hot pink acrylic nails. Fox styled her fiery red hair, which she initially debuted at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party, sleek and straight with a middle part, and teamed a soft pink lip with smoky brown eyeshadow and bold brows.

Megan Fox

Getty

Joining Megan at the event was Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a white pinstriped suit with his trousers tucked into a pair of chunky black combat boots. And while the couple didn't walk the red carpet together, they did put on a united front on the sidelines amid rumors they had broken up. 

Machine Gun Kelly

Getty

Back in February, Megan hinted at a possible split after she deleted all photos of MGK on her Instagram grid and shared a cryptic quote ("You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath") from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, which was written in response to her husband Jay-Z being unfaithful.

But, according to a source at Entertainment Tonight, the pair are in a better place now. "Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better," the source said. "Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him." The insider added, "They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place. They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."

