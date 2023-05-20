Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Netted Dress With Wet Hair on the Red Carpet

Mermaidcore is officially the new Barbiecore.

Megan Fox
We're calling it: Mermaidcore is the new Barbiecore going into summer 2023. 

Blame it on Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, or your recent spring break beach vacation — but whatever the case, shipwrecked-chic is quickly becoming a recurring theme on the runway, and, of course, the red carpet. Just look at Megan Fox, who arrived at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party in Florida seemingly dressed for a party under the sea. 

Megan Fox

Getty

On Friday, the actress looked like a modern-day Ariel with her fiery red hair worn wet and slicked back, and paired with a taupe-colored netted gown that was both plunging and see-through. Fox wore a nude slip underneath her form-fitting dress — which featured extra-long sleeves and a ruffled neckline that traveled down the front and to the floor — and accessorized with a blue evil-eye necklace and a boxy metallic clutch. 

In addition to her wet-n-wild hairstyle, Megan leaned into the mermaidcore trend when it came to the rest of her glam, pairing her ultra-glossy lips with glistening highlighter applied to her cheeks. 

Missing from the event was Megan's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who joined her at the New York City bash the night before. According to People, Megan and MGK are "slowly" reconciling after hinting at a breakup back in February. "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still," a source told the magazine. "He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting."

The insider added that they have "halted" wedding planning and their relationship remains a "work in progress."

