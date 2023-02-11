Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts

Megan Fox is keeping the cutout trend alive and well with her latest outfit. Last night, the actress attended Drake's Super Bowl party with Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) in Scottsdale, Arizona and stayed true to her edgy style in a look that included slashes, slits, rips – all of the above.



Pairing an extreme plunging black bodysuit that featured a trio openings at the midriff, Megan wore matching wide-leg trousers with a row of buttons in lieu of a front zipper and two massive hip cutouts on each side. The strapless onesie was complemented by long, layered necklaces that fell in between Megan's cleavage and traveled down to her stomach. She accessorized with black pointed-toe heels, dangling diamond cross earrings, and the hot pink wrist brace she's been sporting since the Grammys.



Beauty-wise, Megan wore her dark hair up in a bun-ponytail hybrid with two face-framing pieces, and offset the softness of her rosy cheeks and pink lips with smoky eye makeup and acrylic nails, which were long and shaped like daggers.

MGK, for his part, maintained his signature chaotic style with a fuzzy black bucket hat, low-rise leather pants, pink sunglasses, and a cartoon-patterned crop top.



The couple's outing comes days after the 2023 Grammy Awards, where Kelly was nominated for his first Grammy in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout. Unfortunately, he lost to Ozzy Osbourne, but Megan was still proud of her fiancé. Following the award show, she shared a heartfelt tribute to MGK, praising him for being "gracious" and "mature" in light of his loss. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," she wrote. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."

Megan continued, "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award. Although [awards] will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."