Megan Fox’s Esthetician Used These Caffeine-Infused Patches to “Visibly Brighten” Her Eyes

On the Oscars red carpet, we saw a variety of beauty looks, from Halle Berry's shimmering ‘60s glam to Jessica Chastain’s ‘50s-inspired glossy lids and bold red lips. But rather than solely relying on a combination of foundations and highlighters for radiance, makeup artists employed skincare to give their client’s an all-over glow, from the hydrating vitamin C serum used on Jennifer Coolidge to a dewy hyaluronic acid applied on Kate Hudson. And Megan Fox’s esthetician Mindi Walters got real about how the actress preps for red carpets, with the work starting before she ever sits down in the makeup chair.

According to Walters, who worked with Fox to prepare for Vanity Fair’s after party, she used Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes under-eye patches before makeup application to “visibly brighten” her eyes. The eye masks, which cost about $4 a pair and sold in a set of six, work to calm, hydrate, and brighten the under-eye area. Shoppers say the treatment gives the appearance of “eight hours of blissful sleep,” and Quinta Brunson is also a fan of their ability to “lift bags away.”

Peace Out

Shop now: $25; peaceoutskincare.com

Peace Out’s under-eye patches are formulated with caffeine. Similar to how a cup of coffee wakes you up, caffeine in under-eye skincare is designed to do the same by eliminating puffiness and brightening dark circles. “These are like magic for puffy eyes,” one shopper wrote. “They feel cool and refreshing and they visibly, unlike some others, reduce swelling and tighten up the under eye area,” they wrote.

Each under-eye patch is also infused with niacinamide, which can help with everything from fine lines to redness, as well as hyaluronic acid, known for its hydrating and plumping properties. “Slapping these bad boys under my eyes… instantly wakes up my face,” wrote one shopper who swears by them for early mornings and sleepless nights. Another noted that they saw “an immediate difference in smoothness and texture.” And a 70-year-old with genetic under-eye bags wrote that their dark circles are “90 percent gone” thanks to the patches. “[This is] the only product that actually works on my under-eye puffiness,” they said. “I have very sensitive skin — [these] felt as good as my under-eyes looked!”

Celebrities, they’re (sometimes) just like us. Whether you’re Megan Fox walking down the red carpet, or me — who just wants to look a little more alive during Zoom calls — Peace Out’s Puffy Eye under-eye masks are a shopper- and star-favorite way to fake eight hours of Z’s. Grab a set of six for $25 at Peace Out.