Celebrity Megan Fox Megan Fox Went Panstless in the Most Gigantic Blazer and Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots Which she wore in 90-degree heat, mind you. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 @ 03:32PM Photo: getty While true New Yorkers may currently be busy stripping down in light of a recent heatwave, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just proved that sometimes, celebrities aren’t just like us by wearing oversized outerwear to endure 90-degree temps during their visit to the Big Apple. On Tuesday, just hours after Fox debuted a fiery new bob cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the actress was spotted arm-in-arm with her fiancé yet again when exiting their hotel in Tribeca. Both Fox and Kelly opted to forgo summer-approved looks in favor of major fall vibes during the outing, with Megan going pantsless in an oversized gray blazer and thigh-high lace-up snakeskin boots and MGK (born Colson Baker) donning a denim puffer coat and cargo blue jeans. getty Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress Although the actress’s leg-baring look offered some relief from the late summer heat, her beau styled his denim ‘fit with a blue-and-white striped T-shirt and matching sneakers. Megan rounded out her ensemble by adding a black leather handbag, stacks of silver statement necklaces, and black squoval sunglasses, and she ditched her previous forehead fringe to let her cherry-red hair sit in subtle waves with a middle part. getty This isn’t the first time that Megan has paired a micro-mini hemline with sky-high boots — and it certainly won’t be the last. Earlier this summer, the actress sported a similar silhouette (but traded the oversized blazer for a bustier-style cocktail dress) when stepping out with Kelly ahead of his Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly part in London. Prior to that, she’s styled sets of thigh-skimming boots with everything from sheer sets to figure-hugging catsuits.