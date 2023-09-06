Megan Fox Went Panstless in the Most Gigantic Blazer and Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots

While true New Yorkers may currently be busy stripping down in light of a recent heatwave, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just proved that sometimes, celebrities aren’t just like us by wearing oversized outerwear to endure 90-degree temps during their visit to the Big Apple.

On Tuesday, just hours after Fox debuted a fiery new bob cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the actress was spotted arm-in-arm with her fiancé yet again when exiting their hotel in Tribeca. Both Fox and Kelly opted to forgo summer-approved looks in favor of major fall vibes during the outing, with Megan going pantsless in an oversized gray blazer and thigh-high lace-up snakeskin boots and MGK (born Colson Baker) donning a denim puffer coat and cargo blue jeans.

getty

Although the actress’s leg-baring look offered some relief from the late summer heat, her beau styled his denim ‘fit with a blue-and-white striped T-shirt and matching sneakers. Megan rounded out her ensemble by adding a black leather handbag, stacks of silver statement necklaces, and black squoval sunglasses, and she ditched her previous forehead fringe to let her cherry-red hair sit in subtle waves with a middle part.

getty

This isn’t the first time that Megan has paired a micro-mini hemline with sky-high boots — and it certainly won’t be the last. Earlier this summer, the actress sported a similar silhouette (but traded the oversized blazer for a bustier-style cocktail dress) when stepping out with Kelly ahead of his Marc Jacques Burton x Machine Gun Kelly part in London. Prior to that, she’s styled sets of thigh-skimming boots with everything from sheer sets to figure-hugging catsuits.