Megan Fox Channeled Pamela Anderson in a Pink Fuzzy Bucket Hat and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top

Barbiecore meets Baywatch.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 5, 2022 @ 08:12AM
Megan Fox
Photo:

Getty

Pamela Anderson would approve of Megan Fox's latest look. 

On Sunday, the actress channeled the Baywatch star in a Barbie-pink outfit at fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wearing a fluffy bucket hat that resembled the one Anderson debuted at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan paired the eye-catching accessory with a bright pink matching set, trading in Pamela's cleavage for underboob in an itty-bitty crop top. On bottom, Megan sported matching high-waisted cargo pants and pointed-toe stilettos, and carried a tiny pink purse. 

Megan Fox

Getty
Pamela Anderson

Getty

Megan styled her dark hair in long waves, while pink lipgloss, rosy cheeks, and winged eyeliner topped off her glam. 

This isn't the first time Megan has recreated one of Pam's iconic outfits. On Halloween, Fox and MGK dressed up as Anderson and Tommy Lee during their appearance at the grand opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas circa 1995. Megan wore a remake of Pamela's red and pink latex minidress — which she coupled with a platinum blonde wig and acrylic nails — while Kelly dyed his blonde hair brown and teamed a white tank with black leather pants. 

