Megan Fox's Sheer Orange Creamsicle Dress Is Tasty AF

The optical illusion is foodcore at its finest.

Published on July 25, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Megan Fox's most recent look is keeping us fed (in more ways than one). Aside from satisfying our cravings by serving the sexy summer energy we've come to expect from the star, Fox's sheer, illusion-creating orange-striped dress reminds us of the delicious swirls of an orange creamsicle — and our mouths can't stop watering.

On Tuesday, Fox's glam squad gave fans a glimpse at her recent foodcore ensemble with a series of Instagram posts. The actress's makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, shared three images of Fox modeling the long-sleeve mesh frock, one of which captured the A-lister from the leg up. In the snap, the angle detailed both the piece's various hues of tangerine and Fox's choice of undergarments: ultra high-waisted underwear and beige-colored pasties.

Megan accessorized with layered silver and diamond chokers and statement necklaces from Dylanlex, and her hair — which is currently red — was effortlessly affixed in a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo (compliments to the stylist, Dimitris Giannetos). She finished the look with a bronzy and peach-colored glam that effortlessly coordinated with the vibrant ensemble.

Giannetos also shared an Instagram dump documenting the look, where he included a video that showed Fox expertly tilting her head and smoldering at the camera.

As previously mentioned, Fox has been eating with her recent Instagram photo dumps. On Monday, Fox shared a series of images captured by photographer Cibelle Levi that saw her modeling on a beach in a mesh dress with the largest chest and midsection cutouts, maybe ever, layered over a silver bikini.

"Cliodhna, queen of the banshees," she captioned the post, referring to the Irish goddess of love and beauty. Legend has it, Cliodhna was the Queen of the Banshees of the Tuatha Dé Danann and would lull people to sleep with her sweet songs.

