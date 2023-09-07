Megan Fox Just Put a NSFW Twist on the Blazer Dress

After stepping out in a gigantic gray blazer sans pants for a daytime outing with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put a late-night spin on a similar-looking suit jacket.



On Wednesday, the actress was photographed exiting her New York City hotel alongside Kelly while wearing another gray blazer as a dress, but this version wasn't even close to being office-appropriate. For the couple's night out, Fox paired her deconstructed blazer — which featured massive ab-baring cutouts on each side and an open circular accent at her sternum — with chunky, lug-soled black Prada loafers and a coordinating crescent-shaped handbag. And if her dress didn't get her sent straight to HR, her sparkly hair clip that spelled out "Fuck Off" definitely would have.

Getty

She secured the statement hairpiece in her new cherry-red bob cut that matched her manicure, and finished off her glam with dark eyeliner and glossy pink lips.



MGK, meanwhile, kept it casual in distressed denim and a bright green sweater, which was accessorized with optic white sneakers and nighttime sunglasses.

The couple's trip to the Big Apple comes after the pair recently reconciled after a reported breakup in February. However, their impending wedding is still on hold, according to sources. “They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” an insider told People back in June. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”