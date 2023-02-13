Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Celebrated the Super Bowl Together

Sources close to the twin flames assure fans that everything's fine.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on February 13, 2023
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly 2023 Grammys
Over the weekend, plenty of clues hinted at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly calling it quits — a total IG purge will give fans that impression, after all. However, sources with knowledge of the couple's comings and goings say that the two are still very much together. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two have been spending "every night" together and that everything "seemed fine" as they celebrated the Super Bowl with a performance from MGK and a few get-togethers. 

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night, and seemed fine," the source told ET. "Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

After Fox cleaned up her IG feed, removing all mentions of MGK, she eventually deactivated her account. The post in question included a flame burning an envelope.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside the video. The caption used lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade. That key choice led fans to speculate that MGK cheated on Fox. 

"Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up," ET's source finished, adding that Fox "also likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention."

