Celebrity Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween One iconic pop culture couple channeling another. By Alicia Brunker Published on October 29, 2022 @ 12:44PM Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Halloween costumes are unsurprisingly on-brand. Last night, the couple attended Casamigos's annual Halloween party dressed up as another iconic couple in pop culture history: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Delivering a spot-on interpretation of Pam and Tommy's looks at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino grand opening in Las Vegas in 1995, Megan recreated the Baywatch star's pink and red latex minidress, while MGK, who already is covered in tattoos, wore a white tank top with black leather pants and dyed his hair dark brown. Megan also switched up her hair color and sported a teased blonde wig with wispy bangs, and completed her glam with smoky eye makeup, acrylic nails, and a glossy pink pout. Getty Getty Aside from their outfits, Megan and MGK got into full character and even copied the '90s couple's loved-up body language — and to be honest, it's not much of a stretch from their usual PDA-filled poses. Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night Just like Pam and Tommy, Megan and MGK are also known for their over-the-top grand gestures. In the past, they've been open about drinking each other's blood, shared love poems, and have gone as far as offering graphic details about their sex life.