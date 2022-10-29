Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Halloween costumes are unsurprisingly on-brand. Last night, the couple attended Casamigos's annual Halloween party dressed up as another iconic couple in pop culture history: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.



Delivering a spot-on interpretation of Pam and Tommy's looks at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino grand opening in Las Vegas in 1995, Megan recreated the Baywatch star's pink and red latex minidress, while MGK, who already is covered in tattoos, wore a white tank top with black leather pants and dyed his hair dark brown. Megan also switched up her hair color and sported a teased blonde wig with wispy bangs, and completed her glam with smoky eye makeup, acrylic nails, and a glossy pink pout.



Getty

Getty

Aside from their outfits, Megan and MGK got into full character and even copied the '90s couple's loved-up body language — and to be honest, it's not much of a stretch from their usual PDA-filled poses.

Just like Pam and Tommy, Megan and MGK are also known for their over-the-top grand gestures. In the past, they've been open about drinking each other's blood, shared love poems, and have gone as far as offering graphic details about their sex life.