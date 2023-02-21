Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are "Still Not in a Good Place"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) have been making headlines with their alleged relationship drama (Fox's cryptic caption, her photo purge, and deactivated Instagram account, as a quick refresh for everyone). And while sources said the two have been working on things — they even spent the Super Bowl together — another insider told People that the couple is "still not in a good place."

This information comes after Fox rejoined Instagram and addressed the cheating allegations with a post that read, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

Another source told the outlet that Fox is "backtracking" after initially sparking the rumors herself. "She's now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit," the insider shared. "She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment."

Breakup rumors first started circulating after Fox shared a post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade album (infamously about Jay-Z's alleged cheating) and then deleted all photos with Kelly and unfollowed the musician. One user dropped to the comments of her Instagram, writing, “He probably got with Sophie," who is believed to be MGK's guitarist Sophie Loyd. Fox further stoked the fans by responding, “maybe I got with Sophie.”

Fox has since denied Loyd's involvement by commenting on one of her posts, writing, “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand. Why are people so ... so dumb. Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can ❤️ middle finger up.”