Megan Fox's Latest Halloween Costume Is Peak Fetishcore

Nothing says BDSM like latex lingerie and a leash.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on October 30, 2022 @ 12:13PM
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Photo:

Backgrid

Another day, another over-the-top couples' costume from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. 

After dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee circa 1995, the pair stepped out again with intention to shock in coordinating outfits that took festishcore to the extreme. For a Halloween party in West Hollywood on Saturday night, Megan, for her part, wore a bondage-style black latex bra and matching underwear, which were layered beneath a pair of high-waisted fishnet tights. 

She topped off her outfit with a black velvet robe, thigh-high boots, and a leather choker attached to a chain leash. Megan kept her blonde hair from the night before (albeit a few shades lighter) and wore it down and straight with a middle part. 

Holding onto the other side of Megan's leash was MGK, who sported a black and red priest's robe embroidered with crosses. He also had a red cross painted onto his face, as well as one hanging from his choker necklace. The singer returned to his platinum blonde hair color after briefly going brunette.

This year, the couple's Halloween looks have been so on-brand, that we have to question: Are these even really costumes? 

