Megan Fox Paired the Tiniest Leather Minidress With the Tallest Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots

She's yet to meet a thigh-high boot she doesn't like.

Published on June 1, 2023 @ 10:55AM
megan fox leather minidress london
Photo:

getty images

Just a day after stepping out in London in the perfect effortless-but-stylish outfit combination of an asymmetrical crop top and sequin-covered trousers, Megan Fox proved that she’s far from a one-hit wonder by hitting London’s streets yet again — this time, in a much dressier take on one of her sexiest go-to silhouettes.

On Wednesday, the actress and mother-of-three was seen heading to Apollo’s Muse member’s club for a mid-week party held in her finacé, Machine Gun Kelly’s, honor in a skin-tight gray leather dress that featured thin, tank top-style straps, a corseted bust, and a micro-mini length. Fox teamed the tiny frock with thigh-high snakeskin boots (leaving only a small strip of leg on display) and accessorized further with a black handbag and a matching leather jacket to help fend off any evening chill. As for glam, the A-lister left her fiery red hair to fall in tight curls down her shoulders, and she finished the look by opting for a bold brow, bronzy complexion, and a light pink lip. 

megan fox leather minidress london

getty images

While Fox may have been pictured without her fiancé ahead of the Marc Jacques Burton X Machine Gun Kelly event, her outing comes amid rumors that the pair is actively working on “making their relationship better.”

According to a source via People, although Megan and MGK “are back together” and “have explored therapy, things are still not back to normal.”

“[They] were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant,” the source shared. “She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go.”

The source’s claims come just months after Fox hinted that she and Kelly (who first started dating in May 2020 and got engaged back in January 2022) had broken up by deleting all photos of the rocker off of her Instagram earlier this year. While Megan never fully confirmed or denied the rumors, she did break her silence by eventually returning to Instagram to clarify that “there has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to ... actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

