Megan Fox Channeled a Goth Jessica Rabbit in a Red Corset Gown

All while debuting a broken wrist with a hot pink Barbiecore brace.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 @ 11:24AM
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Last night, Megan Fox, everyone's favorite goth-glam goddess, delivered her best vampy vixen style of all time. While attending a pre-Grammys party in support of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, the actress wore an outfit that was Jessica Rabbit meets Morticia Addams, and the end result was surprisingly impressive. 

For the formal occasion, Megan opted for a crimson red gown with a skintight satin corset that featured visible boning at the waist and around the bust. Meanwhile, on bottom, the dress included a velvet skirt that draped low on her hips and flowed into a train behind her. She styled her dark hair into bombshell waves with an extreme side part, and finished off her look with layered diamond necklaces, smoky eye makeup, and a dark pink lip. 

But rather than opting for purple opera gloves à la Ms. Rabbit, Megan modeled a hot pink brace on her forearm instead. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫," she explained of her injury alongside a slideshow of behind-the-scenes snapshots from the event on Instagram.

Megan first debuted her broken wrist and Barbiecore bandage via her Instagram Story earlier this week, writing: "Made a list of 16 reasons why I deserve this." And while it's speculated that she was hurt while filming her new movie, sci-fi thriller Subservience, in Bulgaria, Megan never elaborated on how she got injured. 

