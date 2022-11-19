Celebrity Megan Fox Wore the Dress Version of Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra And it's just as sexy. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 @ 02:44PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Megan Fox Instagram Megan Fox officially sealed her status as the queen of naked dressing after wearing two lingerie-inspired looks in one night (that has to be a record, no?). First, Megan supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the GQ Men of the Year party while sporting a black fishnet gown with almost nothing underneath, and then, little did everyone know, she stepped out for a second event that same evening in another risqué look. For her final stop, Megan attended a cocktail party celebrating the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on FWRD in a classic JPG design signature. Wearing an updated version of Madonna's iconic cone bra, Megan's white corseted dress by Olivier Rousteing featured a strapless bodice with swirls of draped fabric falling past her hips and a front slit. She capped off the look with baby blue nails, a prom-style updo, and white peep-toe pumps. Megan Fox Instagram "2 events 1 night," she wrote alongside of a slideshow of snapshots of her outfits (plural) on Instagram, adding, "When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching half blood prince ??? 😫🥺." Megan Fox Had the Best Response to a Troll Who Accused Her of Not Shaving Her Bikini Line Megan's schedule has been jam-packed as of late. In addition to red carpet events, Halloween parties, and date nights with MGK, the actress is also reportedly in the process of planning the couple's wedding. “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding," a source recently told Us Weekly. "They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.”