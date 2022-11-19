Megan Fox Wore the Dress Version of Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra

And it's just as sexy.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 19, 2022 @ 02:44PM
Megan Fox
Photo:

Megan Fox Instagram

Megan Fox officially sealed her status as the queen of naked dressing after wearing two lingerie-inspired looks in one night (that has to be a record, no?). First, Megan supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the GQ Men of the Year party while sporting a black fishnet gown with almost nothing underneath, and then, little did everyone know, she stepped out for a second event that same evening in another risqué look. 

For her final stop, Megan attended a cocktail party celebrating the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on FWRD in a classic JPG design signature. Wearing an updated version of Madonna's iconic cone bra, Megan's white corseted dress by Olivier Rousteing featured a strapless bodice with swirls of draped fabric falling past her hips and a front slit. She capped off the look with baby blue nails, a prom-style updo, and white peep-toe pumps.  

Megan Fox

Megan Fox Instagram

"2 events 1 night," she wrote alongside of a slideshow of snapshots of her outfits (plural) on Instagram, adding, "When is it time to just stay in bed and eat gingerbread watching half blood prince ??? 😫🥺."

Megan's schedule has been jam-packed as of late. In addition to red carpet events, Halloween parties, and date nights with MGK, the actress is also reportedly in the process of planning the couple's wedding. “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding," a source recently told Us Weekly. "They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.”

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night
Megan Fox Corset T-shirt Dress Daily Front Row Awards
Megan Fox Swapped Her Heels for Vans at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Date Night Look Included an Ab-Baring Crop Top and Split-Hem Jeans
You're Not Imagining It: Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Is Everywhere
Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Is Everywhere Right Now — But Why?
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Wore a Nude Corset Dress for Date Night with Machine Gun Kelly
The Secret to Megan Fox’s Perfect Red Lip Is on Sale
Megan Fox Wore a Sparkly Fishnet Top with No Bra Underneath Her Blazer
Megan Fox Sheer Leopard Mini
Megan Fox Went to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert Wearing a Semi-Sheer Leopard Minidress
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
The 21 Best Blazers That Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit in 2022
Best Maxi Dresses
Ditch The Minis For These 12 Comfy, Flowy Maxi Dresses
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round
Lady Gaga 
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever