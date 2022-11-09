Megan Fox Officially Declared the Start of Outerwear Season in the Most Vibrant Way

While Megan Fox is most known for stepping out in all things slinky and sexy (latex lingerie and a leash, anyone?), the actress just offered the coziest winter style inspo — and declared the official start to outerwear season — while grabbing dinner with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker).

On Tuesday night, Fox was spotted on her way to celebrity-loved restaurant Catch Steak in Los Angeles with her beau in tow. Warding off the drizzly late fall weather, the actress kept warm in a bright green monochromatic look comprised of a gigantic fuzzy hooded jacket layered over a coordinating green sweatsuit. Matching green-and-white Nike sneakers and a pair of white crew socks completed the look, and Megan wore her brown hair in soft waves parted down the middle.

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly also bundled up in an oversized white graphic coat, which he paired with wide-leg leather pants and a black crochet top.

The pair’s dinner outing came shortly after the two went all-out while celebrating Halloween last month — not that anyone expected anything less. Aside from dressing in the aforementioned BDSM-style lingerie to party the night away, Fox and Kelly won the holiday by sporting their take on another famous couple: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee circa 1995.

While Megan recreated the Baywatch star’s iconic pink and red latex minidress, complete with Pamela’s signature blonde hair and wispy forehead bangs, MGK dyed his hair dark brown and donned a simple white tank top and black leather pants.