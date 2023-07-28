Megan Fox Slammed "Psychos" for Criticizing Her for Promoting Her Friend's GoFundMe Page

"One thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity."

Published on July 28, 2023
Megan Fox didn't mince words when responding to the backlash she received for recently promoting a friend's GoFundMe page

Earlier this week, the actress encouraged fans to donate to a fundraiser dedicated to nail tech Brittney Boyce's father Michael's medical expenses amid his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. But the well-intentioned gesture was quickly met with criticism from the internet, arguing that Fox should just pay the full amount of $60,000 herself. ("As if she isn't rich as fuck and could help their friend immediately,” tweeted one user.)

Responding to the backlash, Megan clapped back at her critics in an Instagram Story post on Thursday. "Hey weirdos," she began, addressing her haters. "Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

Megan Fox

Megan Fox Instagram

She went on to explain that Boyce asked her to post the link in hopes that her followers would be able to donate small amounts. 

Megan continued, "I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and I will do it privately. One thing you're not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again another day (probably tmwr!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos." 

This is the second time this week Megan has had to defend herself against online trolls. After wearing a completely sheer creamsicle-colored dress that exposed her nipple covers underneath, Fox got ahead of any negative comments in the caption. 

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

