Megan Fox Paired the Sexiest Cut-Out Pants With the Ultimate Cozy Fall Staple

While it’s no question Megan Fox remains one of the undisputable queens of sexy street style dressing (see: Barbiecore sets and the tiniest crop tops), the actress’s latest outfit proved that when it comes to fall fashion, just because you’re hot doesn’t mean you don't get cold.

On Monday, Fox showcased the sentiment while stepping out with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for dinner amid a busy Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Calling on one of her go-to outfit formulas, the star sported an army green scoop neck crop top for the occasion, which she paired with sexy green croc-embossed pants littered with two strips of cutouts up either leg.

Although the base of Megan’s outfit screamed hot girl summer, the actress reached for the ultimate fall staple to keep her warm as temperatures dipped in the evening: an oversized red-and-green plaid shacket with a frayed hem. A fuzzy red bucket hat, rectangular-shaped brown handbag, and glitzy lime green heels completed Fox’s look, and she let her brown tresses fall in soft waves down her shoulders.

Megan's outing with MGK (born Colson Baker) comes just weeks after rumors swirled that the “twin flames” had split, but sources have since put any breakup allegations to rest. “As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well.”



The source added, “All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship. Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time.”

