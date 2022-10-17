Megan Fox’s Ultra Cozy Outfit Included Fall’s Favorite Hat Trend and Ankle-Breaking Booties

While Megan Fox’s fashion normally isn’t for the faint of heart (see: skintight denim sets and all Barbiecore everything), the actress’s latest ensemble proved that even the trendiest of celebrities aren’t immune to the draws of a cozy fall ‘fit.

On Sunday, Fox was spotted out and about in Los Angeles alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) ahead of Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker’s, performance at The Roxy Ballroom. The actress kept it low-key for the occasion, sporting a white scoop neck tank top layered under a cropped cream cardigan-style jacket, which she paired with plain black straight-leg trousers.

While Megan’s outfit base may have been simple, she added a bit of her signature style flair by throwing on a fuzzy white bucket hat and accessorizing with towering black platform booties and a smattering of silver rings and necklaces. For his part, MGK looked equally as casual in an oversized gray pantsuit that was layered over a black see-through netted top.

Fox’s outing comes just weeks after she wore her favorite fuzzy hat trend with a different quintessential fall staple: an oversized flannel. Going for an edgier look than at Barker’s concert, Megan wore the button-up and hat combo with a pair of extreme cut-out pants and a plunging V-neck crop top — all of which she was sure to document on Instagram.

“Guys you don’t understand it’s just like…really hard when the only thing anyone ever notices about you is how smart you are,” the actress joked in the post’s caption.

