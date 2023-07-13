Megan Fox Covered Up Her Hip Tattoo of Ex Brian Austin Green’s Name With a Massive Snake

OK, that placement HAD to hurt.

Published on July 13, 2023 @ 10:13AM
Actors Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green (R) attend Ferrari's 60th Anniversary In The USA Gala
Photo:

getty

Celebrities — they’re just like us, which means they, too, will sometimes decide to cover their ink when a tattoo no longer serves their current phase of life (cue: “Nobody’s Perfect”). Such was the case for Megan Fox, who just debuted a new hip tattoo of a snake that not only looked great, but expertly concealed an old tat dedicated to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Earlier this week, celebrity tattoo artist Jesse Krydick (who’s based out of New Jersey but recently stopped by Los Angeles) shared an up-close look at the actress’s latest tattoo addition on Instagram. In the snap, Fox posed pantsless in nothing but an itty-bitty black long-sleeve crop top to show off the new art in question: a black-and-white snake surrounded by bunches of flowers that spanned several inches on the A-lister’s pelvis. 

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox 🐍,” Krydick captioned the post. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way ✌️Thanks for your trust @meganfox ✨”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Getty Images

Fox reportedly first debuted the original “Brian” name tattoo back in 2015 to honor her then-husband, with whom she shares three sons, before later filing for divorce in 2020. The actress later began dating her current fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), in that same year, and has gotten multiple tattoos that are believed to be tributes to Kelly — including matching ring finger tattoos that the pair debuted in 2022.

