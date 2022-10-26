Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night

From bright pink tresses to sexy silver strands, Megan Fox is never one to stick to just one hair color for long — and her latest appearance was no exception.

On Tuesday night, the actress debuted her new look while embarking on the perfect New York City date night with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker): grabbing a bite at Carbone before attending the Time100 Next Gala. While Megan sported a gorgeous gold-colored gown for the occasion, which featured a strapless bodice, dramatic train, and a sky-high leg slit, the real head-turning moment came from her brand-new copper locks courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.

Keeping with the warm hues, Fox accessorized the ensemble with a stack of chunky gold bangles, a rectangular gold clutch, gold drop earrings, and simple gold high heels, and she wore her newly dyed hair in soft waves with a brunette-rooted middle part.

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly looked a bit less formal — but no less cool — in a clear corset crop top paired with a black latex bolero and matching pants. A simple diamond necklace finished the outfit, and he wore his platinum blonde hair tied into a half-up top knot.

Megan and MGK’s outing comes as a source told Us Weekly the two are still “secretly planning” their impending nuptials despite relationship struggles.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” the source shared. “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”