Megan Fox Had the Best Response to a Troll Who Accused Her of Not Shaving Her Bikini Line

Megan Fox isn't afraid to clap back at her critics, and her latest savage takedown might just be her best one yet.



This week, the actress shared a belated Halloween post on Instagram that included photos of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Link and Zelda from the movie Legend of Zelda. For her costume, Megan wore a bustier top, thigh-high gold boots, and a dangerously high-cut skirt with leg slits on each side that partially exposed her pelvis tattoo, causing one internet troll to confuse the ink for an unshaven bikini line. "All that money and she can't buy a razor," the critic rudely commented on the photo, adding: "She's now off my 'list.'"



Getty

Megan swooped in and sarcastically wrote back, "Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."

Just last month, Megan shut down yet another critic — this time, a mom-shaming commenter — after the mother-of-three was asked, "Where your kids at?" Clapping back with her signature sarcastic sense of humor, Megan replied, "Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!? Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”