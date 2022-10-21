Megan Fox Just Clapped Back at a Mom-Shaming Commenter in the Most Savage Way

Megan Fox isn’t here for mom-shaming, and she just proved it by clapping back at a snarky commenter who asked about her children.

On Wednesday, the actress and mother-of-three shared a series of selfies detailing an outdoor reading session where she wore a black corset top and sweatpants paired with stacks of silver necklaces and a fuzzy maroon bucket hat. While the post, simply captioned, “Pick me energy 🖤🌙,” seemed like nothing more than a cute photo dump, one user took it upon themselves to call out Fox, commenting, “Where your kids at?”

Luckily, the actress knew how to handle the commenter in the most hilarious way, sarcastically replying, “Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!? Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has had to deal with the pressures of balancing motherhood and her career. Earlier this year, the actress spoke to Glamour about what it’s like being away from her three children, who she shares with Brian Austin Green, for weeks at a time.

“I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she shared. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier.”

Megan continued, “I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA."