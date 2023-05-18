Megan Fox Says She's "Never, Ever" Loved Her Body Due to Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox is getting candid about her struggle with body dysmorphia. When serving as one of the five cover stars for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit issue (alongside Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader), the actress opened up about how she’s always found it difficult to see herself the way her fans do.

“I have body dysmorphia — I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," Fox shared in a video that accompanied her cover. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

Fox continued, “When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, ‘But I should look this way.’ And why I had an awareness of my body that young? I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

Greg Swales/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Elsewhere in her feature, Megan also shared about the pressures that come with being a part of such an iconic package. “Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," she said of her shipwreck-themed photos. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me.”

She added, “What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”

This isn’t the first time that the mother-of-three has been open about her relationship with her body — she first spoke about it publicly when gracing the cover of GQ Style with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, back in October 2021.

“We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves,” she told the publication at the time. “I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities.”