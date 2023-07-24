Megan Fox Wore an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top with a Totally Sheer Gown

Mermaid, but make it goth.

By Staff Author
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 04:54PM
Megan Fox instagram
Photo:

Cibelle Levi

Megan Fox is giving her own take on mermaidcore — and of course, she's making it dark and moody. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a carousel that showed a series of images by photographer Cibelle Levi, who has worked with her in the past. While the photos do have some of the trappings of your usual mermaid shoot (think: sand and surf), there's nary a sequin or shade of turquoise in sight. Instead, Fox wore a silver bikini top that showed off plenty of skin and paired it with a long-sleeved sheer dress that plunged in the front, letting the bikini and Fox's tattoos take the spotlight.

"Saltwater heals, so does @meganfox 🧊," Levi wrote alongside the photographs, which also had Fox's bold brows present and accounted for, as well as her signature dark-lined smoky eye.

Megan Fox Instagram Cibelle Levi

Instagram/CibelleLevi

Fox also shared the snapshots on her Feed, adding the caption, "Cliodhna, queen of the banshees." For anyone unfamiliar with that particular legend, Cliodhna is a goddess of love and beauty in Irish tradition. She was the Queen of the Banshees of the Tuatha Dé Danann and was known for singing songs that would lull people to sleep. When they woke up, they were healed — something very different from the singing sirens of Greek mythology.

Last week, Levi shared images of Fox in another dreamy shoot. For that series, Fox freed the nipple and channeled a forest nymph. She captioned the images with an astrology reference, writing, "a fourth house Taurus sun."

And while Fox hasn't been shy about showing off her tattoos in these images and just about every photo in the past, she recently covered one up. She showed off a new snake-and-flowers tat covering up the "Brian" that was there previously. Fans know that the inky tribute to her ex had been there since 2015. Fox and Brian Austin Green were together for more than a decade and officially divorced in 2020.

