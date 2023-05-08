Meena Harris Went for a "Festive But Classic" Vibe at the 2023 Gold Gala

You may not have realized it, but last week was host to not one, but two major galas. On Saturday, the second annual Gold Gala was held at the Music Center in L.A. The event was hosted by Gold House to honor the A100, a group of 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have had a significant influence on culture and society in the last year, including the likes of Ke Huy Quan, Anna Sui, and Sandra Oh.

One attendee was none other than Meena Harris, the author and Phenomenal Media founder and CEO, who let InStyle tag along as she got glam. For the occasion, she wore a red one-shoulder gown by Jason Wu, along with shoes by Larroudé, a Tyler Ellis bag, and jewelry by Kavant & Sharart. Her look was brought to life by hairstylist Mitchell Cantrell, makeup artist Aaron Paul, and stylist Kevin Ericson. Ahead, get a behind-the-scenes look at Harris's getting-ready process, from relaxing with an oat milk latte to heading out the door.

Meena Harris gets ready for the Gold Gala 2023

Troy Upperman

"Pre-gala snack — turns out fries are great with iced oat lattes."

Meena Harris gets ready for the Gold Gala 2023

Troy Upperman

"Always working/multi-tasking. Trying to get better at unplugging."

Dior makeup

Troy Upperman

"Big fan of Dior makeup and always try to incorporate it into glam when I can."

Heel shoes lined up

Troy Upperman

"Ended up going with the highest platform and heel possible, because we didn’t have time to hem the dress!"

Meena Harris gets ready for the 2023 Gold Gala

Troy Upperman

"Love that Aaron managed to do a full eye, but it didn't look overdone or compete with the lip."

Diamond earrings

Troy Upperman

"I’m a ride-or-die hoop girlie but love trying new jewelry, especially when it can add so much elegance to the look."

Meena Harris wears a red dress for the 2023 Gold Gala

Troy Upperman

"All hands on deck when you’re running late."

Meena Harris smiles before the 2023 Gold Gala

Troy Upperman

InStyle: What beauty products are you keeping in your bag?
Meena Harris: I have a small bag and need room for my most essential item — my asthma inhaler — so just Tatcha blotting papers and Bobbi Brown lipstick.

Meena Harris wears a red dress before the 2023 Gold Gala

Troy Upperman

What is your favorite detail about your outfit?
The red lip, which is a rarity for me these days.

Meena Harris gets ready for the 2023 Gold Gala

Troy Upperman

How is the Gold Gala important to you?
There’s nothing more important than community, and that’s what this event is all about — coming together and proudly celebrating our community.

