You may not have realized it, but last week was host to not one, but two major galas. On Saturday, the second annual Gold Gala was held at the Music Center in L.A. The event was hosted by Gold House to honor the A100, a group of 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have had a significant influence on culture and society in the last year, including the likes of Ke Huy Quan, Anna Sui, and Sandra Oh.

One attendee was none other than Meena Harris, the author and Phenomenal Media founder and CEO, who let InStyle tag along as she got glam. For the occasion, she wore a red one-shoulder gown by Jason Wu, along with shoes by Larroudé, a Tyler Ellis bag, and jewelry by Kavant & Sharart. Her look was brought to life by hairstylist Mitchell Cantrell, makeup artist Aaron Paul, and stylist Kevin Ericson. Ahead, get a behind-the-scenes look at Harris's getting-ready process, from relaxing with an oat milk latte to heading out the door.

"Pre-gala snack — turns out fries are great with iced oat lattes."



"Always working/multi-tasking. Trying to get better at unplugging."

"Big fan of Dior makeup and always try to incorporate it into glam when I can."

"Ended up going with the highest platform and heel possible, because we didn’t have time to hem the dress!"

"Love that Aaron managed to do a full eye, but it didn't look overdone or compete with the lip."

"I’m a ride-or-die hoop girlie but love trying new jewelry, especially when it can add so much elegance to the look."

"All hands on deck when you’re running late."

InStyle: What beauty products are you keeping in your bag?

Meena Harris: I have a small bag and need room for my most essential item — my asthma inhaler — so just Tatcha blotting papers and Bobbi Brown lipstick.



What is your favorite detail about your outfit?

The red lip, which is a rarity for me these days.

How is the Gold Gala important to you?

There’s nothing more important than community, and that’s what this event is all about — coming together and proudly celebrating our community.