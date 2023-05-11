Meadow Walker Is Officially Joining the 'Fast' Family

She gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming cameo in Fast X.

Meadow Walker is hitting the big screen in a big way. In a new Instagram post, the model (turned actress) shared that she'll have a cameo role in the upcoming Fast X. Of course, fans know that her father, the late Paul Walker, starred in the franchise until his death in 2013. Being that the films are all about family, it was only fitting that Meadow would join Fast at some point, following in the footsteps of Paul's brothers, Caleb and Cody, who filled in for him after his death to complete Fast & Furious 7 in 2015.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow captioned her post, which shows a monitor from the production of Fast X. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

Meadow Walker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she added. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

Meadow's Fast family includes Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), and Tyrese Gibson, who are all returning for the film's tenth installment, set to hit theaters on May 19. 

Diesel teased Meadow's involvement in the film back in 2021, when he told E!, "I would not count anything out."

Diesel even walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding that year when she married Louis Thornton-Allan.

"We started this franchise together," Diesel said of his connection to Paul Walker, which was so deep that Paul asked Vin to be godfather to Meadow. "We started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

