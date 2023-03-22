Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say

This year has already been an eventful one for eyebrow trends. We’ve seen fluffy, laminated brows rise in popularity and watched as others embraced the ultra-thin, penciled-on ‘90s aesthetic. Most recently, bleached eyebrows had their moment, and even Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, and Lizzo were on board. If there’s one thing the many eyebrow trends of 2023 have taught us, it’s that brows can truly make all the difference. And, while bleaching and tweezing definitely have bold results, I want a brow routine that’s quick, painless, and easy to keep up with. That’s why I’m adding the Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil to my Amazon cart.

For just $8, the number one best-selling pencil precisely fills in and shapes eyebrows. It has brow makeup on one side and a soft spoolie brush on the other to blend harsh lines and achieve natural-looking results. And thanks to the product’s break-resistant formula, it’ll smoothly glide across your brows, distributing color evenly and easily.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Whether you’re going for a sharp, thin shape or a bold, fuller style, the eyebrow definer can help you create your desired look sans bleach or dye. To apply, use the pencil to draw small strokes along your eyebrow’s natural arch to mimic fine hairs. Then, use the brush to comb the hairs upward and outward to naturally blend out the product. The Total Temptation pencil is available in four shades on Amazon, including blonde, medium brown, deep brown, and soft brown.

Not only is the Maybelline brow pencil an Amazon best-seller, but it also has nearly 70,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One reviewer with thin, sparse eyebrows called the product “a miracle,” adding that after trying 15 brow pencils over the years, they wish they had found this one sooner. Another customer said this is the best product for getting a “fuller but natural look,” and a different shopper added it doesn’t look “drawn on,” like many alternatives do. When it comes to application and wear, reviewers call this best-seller “smudge-proof” and “easy to use.”

Shop the best-selling Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil for less than $10 at Amazon, and check out more shades of the product, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com