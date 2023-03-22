Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say

Nearly 70,000 reviewers swear by it for a reason.

This year has already been an eventful one for eyebrow trends. We’ve seen fluffy, laminated brows rise in popularity and watched as others embraced the ultra-thin, penciled-on ‘90s aesthetic. Most recently, bleached eyebrows had their moment, and even Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, and Lizzo were on board. If there’s one thing the many eyebrow trends of 2023 have taught us, it’s that brows can truly make all the difference. And, while bleaching and tweezing definitely have bold results, I want a brow routine that’s quick, painless, and easy to keep up with. That’s why I’m adding the Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil to my Amazon cart. 

For just $8, the number one best-selling pencil precisely fills in and shapes eyebrows. It has brow makeup on one side and a soft spoolie brush on the other to blend harsh lines and achieve natural-looking results. And thanks to the product’s break-resistant formula, it’ll smoothly glide across your brows, distributing color evenly and easily

