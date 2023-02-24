I Used This $10 Tattoo Brow Tint in the Sweltering Desert Heat of Qatar, and It Didn’t Budge Once

It lasted days, not hours.

By Noha Abuhadra
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 09:00PM

This $13 brow gel literally does not budge even in sweltering desert heat
Photo:

Getty Images

Anyone who’s ever been to Qatar knows you’d be hard-pressed to find a heat as unrelenting as the Middle Eastern country. When I arrived last fall, ready to soak up the excitement of the World Cup, I was in for a rude awakening when the weather soaked up all of my makeup. I wasn’t too surprised about my foundation caking or mascara flaking in the heat, but one problem I had never previously faced was my brow gel running down my face. As you can imagine, this was not a look. 

I ran to the nearest drugstore in hopes of finding a solution. Maybelline’s Tattoo Eyebrow Gel immediately stood out to me because the packaging said all the right things. I was hoping it would last a while, but assumed the advertised 36-hour wear was too good to be true. 

Available in 6 shades, Tattoo Brow is intended to be used both temporarily and semi-permanently as a leave-in tint. The application process is the same as any brow gel, but you’re then supposed to peel it off a few hours later to reveal a tint that the brand says lasts up to two days. After my last-minute trip to the beauty aisle and giving it the ultimate test of days spent in sweltering desert heat, I can assure you that it does, in fact, last as long as it promises. 

Tattoo Brow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

Ulta

Shop now: $10 (Originally $13); amazon.com, $13; ulta.com


I decided to use it as a typical brow gel and keep it on all day before peeling it off at night. It could have backfired, but instead, I was left with an unrelenting brow gel that was the last man standing as the humidity took down the rest of my makeup. The watery consistency allows the formula to grip and coat every last brow hair, and t it doesn’t look hard or feel crunchy. Plus, the lightweight formula is the most natural-looking heavy-duty brow gel I’ve ever tried, and the effects truly last. 


When I removed my makeup at the end of the day, I was still impressed by how the remaining tint looked.  If you’re not a fan of stubborn makeup that doesn’t come off in full, this might not be the formula for you, but I didn’t mind as it meant I barely had to apply any new product the next day. 


Tattoo Brow also lasted an impressively long time for my favorite off-label use: I like to go over any acne scars on my face with a dot of brow gel to catfish them into beauty marks, and let me tell you, I suddenly had permanent beauty marks that lasted well after I removed my makeup. 


Amazon shoppers share my love for this product; over 5,000 people left it a five-star rating and swear by it for being “easy to use” to create natural-looking brows with “very good staying power.” 


If you’re looking for a semi-permanent product that does not budge, I couldn’t recommend this surprising drugstore beauty find more, it is not budging. Shop the desert heat-proof Maybelline Tattoo Eyebrow Gel at Ulta or Amazon, where it’s just $10 right now.

