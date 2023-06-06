Mature Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $10 Concealer Lasts Up to 30 Hours Without Settling Into Fine Lines

It works like “magic.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Crease Proof Concealer
There’s nothing better than warm weather, and there’s nothing worse than sweating your makeup off the second you step outside; So, now that summer is basically here, I’m breaking out my bikinis, flip-flops, and waterproof beauty products. I’m in search of the best, long-lasting makeup picks to rely on for days in the sun and spontaneous swims, and I just found the latest addition to my routine: the Maybelline Super Stay Active Wear concealer. The waterproof concealer is on sale for just $10 at Amazon, so you may want to snag it now ahead of the sweatiest season of the year. 

According to Maybelline, the concealer provides full coverage for up to 30 hours, so you don’t have to worry about creasing or caking throughout the day. It has a lightweight feel on the skin and provides a natural-looking, matte finish in just one swipe. Plus, its easy-to-use, flexible wand makes application a breeze. Available in 16 shades, the concealer brightens dark circles, corrects discoloration, erases blemishes, and highlights high points of the face. The best part? It won’t transfer or smudge, thanks to its waterproof formula.  

Amazon Maybelline New York Super Stay Liquid Concealer Makeup

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); amazon.com

InStyle’s testing team named the Maybelline pick the best drugstore concealer of 2023, and more than 1,100 Amazon shoppers agree. One person said they’re “blown away” by the product, confirming it “does last 30 hours,” and it provides “great coverage” despite its breathable, lightweight formula. Another customer described the concealer as “magic,” saying it “goes on smoothly, lasts for hours, provides full, matte coverage,” and “does not crease.” That same reviewer went on to say they’ve “never felt this good about [their] under eyes.” 

Shoppers with mature skin are fans of the concealer, too. A 61-year-old buyer called the Super Stay formula “the best concealer [they’ve] tried,” saying it “truly does not get into the creases” and fine lines, as many alternatives do. And, another shopper added that the product has “excellent coverage” and “does not highlight the wrinkles in the eye area,” while someone else said it “doesn't feel cakey” and “sits well on skin.” 

For coverage that will last all summer, be sure to shop the Maybelline Super Stay Active Wear concealer while it’s on sale for just $10. 

