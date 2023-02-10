I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines

One of my biggest makeup struggles is getting products to lay smoothly on my face — and stay put. I have dry skin that tends to flake off, along with fine lines under my eyes that love to give me a hard time. I’ve tried tons of high-end concealers that go on nicely and match my skintone, but by the end of the day, they all seep into my lines and make me look older and sleepier. So, you can imagine how surprised I was to discover that the cover-up that works best for my skin is a $9 Maybelline concealer.

The product’s vegan formula is made with anti-aging ingredients, including goji berry to brighten the skin and haloxyl, a peptide-based treatment, to blur fine lines and wrinkles. It provides a medium amount of coverage, and it should last for 12 hours, per the brand. Available in 18 shades, you can use it as a traditional concealer or opt for darker and lighter hues to contour.

The concealer comes in an easy-to-store tube with a cushion applicator; all you have to do is twist the top and the product will come out onto the applicator, so you can swipe it right onto your skin without dirtying a makeup brush.

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com

For me, the difference in how I look and feel is immediate as soon as I put on the concealer. I use shade 110, and below, you can see how it brightens my very dark circles and minimizes the appearance of those pesky lines I can’t seem to get rid of. I’ve long felt insecure about my under-eye situation, so I’m very grateful to have finally found a product that works — and the low price tag doesn’t hurt.

InStyle / Eden Lichterman

Unsurprisingly, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer has many other adoring fans; in fact, the brand claims it’s “America’s number-one concealer.” Gigi Hadid uses the drugstore product in her makeup routine, and InStyle’s testing team named it the best concealer for dark circles. Plus, more than 118,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cover-up a five-star rating.

One reviewer confirmed the product is “lightweight, super easy to apply, and lasts all day,” while a second shopper said it’s the “best to cover the dark circles and not crepe.” A third person said the formula “feels good on the skin” and “doesn’t settle in [their] wrinkles.” I couldn’t agree more.

Trust me, you won’t regret adding this budget friendly concealer into your everyday makeup routine. Just be sure to grab a tube while it’s on sale for $9 at Amazon.

