My Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is the $7 Setting Powder Shoppers Say is Like “Wearing a Filter”

Published on May 24, 2023

As someone with combination skin, I’ve struggled to find the right makeup products to achieve a flawless base. My skin needs a powder that will mattify shine and oil, but also can’t handle a heavy formula that will cling to dry patches and fine lines. It feels like I’ve tried countless brands from high-end picks to drugstore alternatives, and it just so happens that my favorite option is just $7 at Amazon. The Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder is my little secret for a perfectly blurred complexion that lasts all day without caking or creasing.  

The setting powder is available in eight shades from fair to dark, so you can find the perfect match for you. It delivers a slight color pigment that naturally blends into your skin and can be worn solo or on top of full glam. The formula is mineral-based and works to control shine and excess oils, preventing makeup from smudging or moving for up to 12 hours as a result. It can be dusted over the face with a brush or — my personal favorite method — pressed into the skin with a powder puff. I love using this baking technique over my under-eye concealer and on my T-zone for a matte, poreless finish. The best thing about the Maybelline powder, IMHO, is that it completely locks in your makeup but it has a sheer, natural finish that still looks and feels like your actual skin, but better. 

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Setting Powder

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $8); amazon.com

I’m certainly not the only fan of the Fit Me powder, as it has more than 29,700 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon alone. One shopper called the product the “best powder ever,” going on to say that it makes their skin “so flawless” that it looks like they’re “wearing a filter.” A different reviewer added that the “lightweight” product isn’t “too matte” and “softens fine lines without caking up in them.” Another customer confirmed the powder “wears for hours without creasing,” which holds true from my experience, too. 

One person who wore the powder on their wedding day said that even after sweating, their “makeup looked flawless.” Another shopper with “sensitive and oily” skin who “sweats a lot” said they “didn’t have a single problem” with the mattifying powder “all day long,” and they had “no signs of acne or clogged pores” after a day’s wear. The same person added that their skin looks like they “waved a magic wand” on it since the “pesky little lines” under their eyes and on their forehead disappeared, making their skin look like it did “10 years ago.” 

Be sure to snag the Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder for just $7 at Amazon — your flawless complexion will thank you.

