Shoppers in Their 50s Use This $7 Foundation to Leave Skin Ultra-Glowy Without Accentuating Fine Lines

It compares to “very expensive” formulas.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Maybelline Glowy Foundation
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

The only thing better than a fantastic foundation is a fantastic foundation with sun protection. Though it’s debatable whether SPF-infused makeup alone provides ample protection against UV rays — which, FWIW, account for up to 90 percent of visible skin-aging — adding another layer of defense atop your standalone sunscreen is never a bad idea. 

One way to do so is with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation, a medium-coverage, skin-perfecting product that  contains SPF 18 without the telltale sunscreen feel or smell. Moreover, it pummels pollution via antioxidants, including vitamin E, thereby further shielding skin from environmental agers — as a city-dweller, extra protection built into a makeup very much appeals to me. It also contains glycerin, a humectant, which draws moisture to the skin for long-lasting hydration.

Amazon Prime Day MAYBELLINE DREAM URBAN COVER

Amazon

Best of all, the price point is a mere $7, and shoppers say the formula is on par with much pricier formulas they’ve tried. Moreover, the liquid foundation offers 24 buildable shades with a range of undertones for a perfect, traceless match. Despite its lightweight feel, the formula provides ample coverage for smoothing over imperfections, including sunspots, all the while enhancing skin with a dewy, healthy glow. 

Amazon Prime Day MAYBELLINE DREAM URBAN COVER

Amazon

Over 21,000 five star Amazon reviews, many from shoppers with mature skin, speak for themselves. One 55-year-old reviewer with “wrinkles and sun damage” notes that the “coverage and color ranges are excellent,” and the formula is “completely comparable to the very expensive foundations.” Another shopper echoes a similar sentiment, stating that the foundation is “better than the expensive brand” they’d previously splurged on. One 46-year-old shopper says the formula “evens out [their] tone without looking dry, cakey, or accenting my…lines”  — a huge plus and somewhat of a rarity. 

For a hydrating anti-aging foundation that camouflages sunspots and smooths over wrinkles, sans cakiness or exacerbating dryness, shop the Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy Foundation at Amazon, where it’s $7. As one 55-year-old shopper put it: “You won’t be sorry!”

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Refuse to Wear Anything but These Sandals That Are Just as Comfy as Sneakers During the Summer
I’m Replacing My Sneakers With These 4 Sandals That Are Just as Comfy for Summer
lange hair blow dryer
My 53-Year-Old Mom and I Both Swear by This Blow-Dryer Brush for Frizz-Free Blowouts in Under 20 Minutes
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore the Retro Shoes That Are a Summer 2023 Must-Have
Related Articles
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Mature Woman Applying Drugstore Face Moisturizer
An 84-Year-Old Shopper Said This Drugstore Moisturizer Makes Them Look 60 — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Hanes Women's Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra “Feels Like a Second Skin,” and It’s on Sale for $7 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This BB Cream For Even Skin Tone
This Now-$14 Skin Tint Erases Acne and Dark Spots, But Shoppers Say It Feels Like You’re “Wearing Nothing”
Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Shoppers With E-Cup Busts Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This Best-Selling Style Hack
Amazon Minimo Glow
In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture
Anti-Aging Products
7 Under-$20 Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Shoppers in Their 70s Swear by for Wrinkles and Fine Lines
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$13 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Amazon Bodycare
Amazon's Most-Loved Bodycare Products Include an $11 Lotion That Even a 99-Year-Old Uses for Smooth Skin
Nail Concealer
Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"
Roc Advanced Retinol Anti-Aging Beauty Product
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$18 Wrinkle Cream Gives Them “Youthful-Looking” Skin
Anti-Aging Skincare Product Strivectin Neck Cream
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Neck-Tightening Cream Makes Their Skin Look "Decades Younger"
JLo
Jennifer Lopez and My 71-Year-Old Mom Both Use This Volumizing Mascara That's $17 at Amazon Now