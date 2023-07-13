Shoppers in Their 50s Use This $7 Foundation to Leave Skin Ultra-Glowy Without Accentuating Fine Lines

The only thing better than a fantastic foundation is a fantastic foundation with sun protection. Though it’s debatable whether SPF-infused makeup alone provides ample protection against UV rays — which, FWIW, account for up to 90 percent of visible skin-aging — adding another layer of defense atop your standalone sunscreen is never a bad idea.

One way to do so is with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation, a medium-coverage, skin-perfecting product that contains SPF 18 without the telltale sunscreen feel or smell. Moreover, it pummels pollution via antioxidants, including vitamin E, thereby further shielding skin from environmental agers — as a city-dweller, extra protection built into a makeup very much appeals to me. It also contains glycerin, a humectant, which draws moisture to the skin for long-lasting hydration.

Best of all, the price point is a mere $7, and shoppers say the formula is on par with much pricier formulas they’ve tried. Moreover, the liquid foundation offers 24 buildable shades with a range of undertones for a perfect, traceless match. Despite its lightweight feel, the formula provides ample coverage for smoothing over imperfections, including sunspots, all the while enhancing skin with a dewy, healthy glow.

Over 21,000 five star Amazon reviews, many from shoppers with mature skin, speak for themselves. One 55-year-old reviewer with “wrinkles and sun damage” notes that the “coverage and color ranges are excellent,” and the formula is “completely comparable to the very expensive foundations.” Another shopper echoes a similar sentiment, stating that the foundation is “better than the expensive brand” they’d previously splurged on. One 46-year-old shopper says the formula “evens out [their] tone without looking dry, cakey, or accenting my…lines” — a huge plus and somewhat of a rarity.

For a hydrating anti-aging foundation that camouflages sunspots and smooths over wrinkles, sans cakiness or exacerbating dryness, shop the Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy Foundation at Amazon, where it’s $7. As one 55-year-old shopper put it: “You won’t be sorry!”

