I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel

Shoppers say its highly pigmented formula covers “wiry, gray” hairs with ease.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

I’m just going to confidently say it: I have excellent eyebrows. I’ve been told as much by friends, a celebrity makeup artist, and strangely, my boyfriend, who once called them my “best feature.” I owe my esteemed arches to DIY brow lamination, at-home tinting, and perhaps most important: an excellent brow gel. I’ve tried tons over the years but Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt is a steadfast go-to, and it’s the product I recommend to anyone who asks.

Maybelline Brow Fast Sculpt

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

The $8 brow gel is a highly pigmented formula that shapes, defines, and maintains even the most unruly hairs. Available in seven natural-looking shades in addition to a clear option, there’s a hue for everyone. Small-but-mighty, the gel is housed in a tiny tube, but still delivers strong, all-day hold. The highly pigmented formula stays put, sans smudging, smearing, or becoming overly stiff once dry. It’s also flake-resistant, despite its strong hold, which is more than I can say for similar products I’ve tried.

IMO, a product’s applicator is almost as important as the formula itself. Maybelline’s is a slim, spoolie-style wand that loads the perfect amount of pigmented gel every time, bestowing a seamless, single-swipe application that requires little thought (a godsend for scrambled mornings). Notably slender, the spoolie allows for ultra-precise application, too, should you have more time or simply want to keep specific stragglers locked down. However I’ve implemented it, the spoolie mitigates messiness and prevents stray strokes from transferring onto the surrounding skin. 

Shoppers share my adoration for Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt. One reviewer, whose arches are peppered with white and gray hairs, says the gel "goes on with full color.... and leaves my eyebrows looking natural and feeling soft." Another “older” shopper says the gel “covers [and] shapes very well,” even “wiry, gray” brow hairs. Lastly, one reviewer calls the gel “beyond perfect,” pointing to its natural look and feel. 

Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt delivers dashing arches in a single swipe. The fail-proof formula and agile applicator make it truly on par with much pricier options I’ve tried, and for just $8 at Amazon, I’ll continue using it time and time again.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

this Now-$10 Reusable Ice Mask Is My Savior for Puffy, Tired Skin in the Morning
This $12 Cooling Face Mask From Amazon Soothes My Puffy, Tired Skin Every Morning
Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
These 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Are Under $50 at Amazon
Related Articles
Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin
Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Lip Oil Is So Pigmented, My Lips Are Still Stained the Day After Wearing It
Selena Gomez’s New Rare Beauty Lip Oil Is My Favorite Makeup Launch of 2023 — and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now
Shoppers say this tinted vitamin c serum has a "blurring effect" that looks like they're "wearing a real life filter"
Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8
Shoppers in their 60s say this body lotion "lasts several days" and makes skin feel "so soft" and "revitalized"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Revitalizing Body Lotion Keeps Skin “Hydrated and Soft” for “Several Days”
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Emilia Clarke X Clinique New Moisturizer
Emilia Clarke Is "Obsessed" With This Lightweight Moisturizer, and It Just Got a Major Upgrade
I used up almost every drop of this skin clarifying serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and This Pore-Minimizing Serum Left My Bumpy, Congested Skin Blackhead-Free
Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Ulta No 7 Hand and Nail Treatment Review
I Had Brittle, Neglected Nails and Cuticles Until I Discovered This $10, Anti-Aging Hand Treatment
Olaplex Lash Growth Serum Launch
Olaplex Just Launched Its First-Ever Lash Growth Serum, and Users Saw “Visible” Results in 2 Weeks
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale