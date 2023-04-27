65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Primer Makes “Pores Disappear” — and It’s Just $7 at Amazon

As a beauty editor, I’m constantly trying out new makeup and skincare products. From eye creams that promise to get rid of dark circles to lip stains that claim to last for hours, I’ve delved into pretty much every cosmetic category possible. But the one product I haven’t yet explored is makeup primers — and according to thousands of Amazon shoppers, Maybelline’s $7 Baby Skin Primer is the one to try.

The lightweight formula is non-comedogenic, per the brand, meaning it’s intended to smooth out pores without clogging them. After moisturizing your skin and applying SPF, massage a thin layer of the fragrance-free primer onto your skin to create a smooth, even base. You can wear the primer on its own or layer foundation on top for fuller-coverage.

Amazon

Not only is the Maybelline primer on sale in Amazon’s main beauty department, but it’s also part of the retailer’s Internet Famous beauty section with the hashtag #maybellinebabyskinprimer generating 22,500 views on TikTok and the more general #maybellineprimer bringing in nearly a million views. Not to mention, 40,700+ Amazon shoppers have given the product a five-star rating; it’s safe to say the pore-blurring primer is a favorite among customers of all ages.

One 65-year-old shopper said they’ve “used much more expensive primers, and this one works great,” since it makes their “pores disappear.” A nearly 70-year-old shopper agreed, saying the primer is “great for older skin” and makes their complexion “appear very smooth.” Plus, a 50-year-old shopper confirmed that “every product, from foundation to eyebrow pencil, looks flawless” atop the primer.

Younger shoppers are major fans, too. A 30-year-old shopper said their “skin looks younger and less wrinkly” with the primer layered under their foundation. Another shopper in their early 30s said it makes their pores look “75 percent smaller” on its own, and when worn with makeup, the primer gives their skin a “flawless finish.”

I don’t know about you, but all these glowing reviews have convinced me to add the $7 Maybelline Baby Skin Primer to my Amazon cart. And with the hottest months of the year just around the corner, I’m confident my makeup will stay put and look good even on the sweatiest of days thanks to this primer.