How to Rock a Maxidress When You're Petite

Short girls know all too well the frustration of having a floor-length dress pool around your ankles and drag in the streets. Heels are a solution, of course, but what about those lazy summer days when you just want to throw on some slides and a maxi, and head out the door? Ladies 5'3 and under have every right to this effortless wardrobe piece, so we did the shopping for you and turned to celebrity stylist Estee Stanley, who has worked with petite stars Lea Michele and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, for some tips.

Although Stanley advises to shop for maxidresses in person, when it comes to hunting on the web she offers this wisdom, "Keep the shape more straight and shapely. Have a great neckline so that the focus is more on the upper body than on your height." As for prints, the stylist says to go for "nothing too big and bold, for example, no huge floral patterns" that would overwhelm your short frame. Lastly, since Stanley suggests petite ladies keep maxidress designs simple, she encourages getting liberal in accessorizing with a cool belt or necklace. Find a maxidress that will fit you perfectly, below!

Black Maxidresses

Courtesy (3)

Pixie Market, $99; pixiemarket.com. Boohoo, $30; boohoo.com. Goodnight Macaroon, $95; goodnightmacaroon.com.

Colorful Maxidresses

Courtesy (3)

Tibi, $795; tibi.com. Banana Republic, $120; bananarepublic.com. Miss Selfridge, $21; us.misselfridge.com.

Printed Maxidresses

Courtesy (3)

WHIT Two, $140; anthropologie.com. Her Velvet Vase, $63; hervelvetvase.com. Ann Taylor, $159; anntaylor.com.

