Matthew Perry Revealed Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking

Matthew Perry is opening up about his battle with addiction and how his Friends co-stars supported him during his struggles. During a new interview with Diane Sawyer, airing October 28 on ABC in an effort to promote his upcoming tell-all book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed that one of his colleagues in particular has been instrumental in his recovery.



In his memoir, Perry, who was consuming a "full quart of vodka a day" in addition to taking Vicodin, Xanax, and Methadone, wrote that Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking while filming Friends, telling him that she and the other castmates "know you're drinking." He went on to explain to Sawyer, "Imagine how scary a moment that was."

Perry elaborated that Aniston stayed in contact with him during his darkest moments. "She was the one that reached out the most," he said. "You know, I'm really grateful to her for that."

Earlier this week, Perry revealed that the rest of his co-stars also rallied around him at the height of his addiction during an interview with People. "They were understanding, and they were patient," he said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me." And while he admitted that starring on Friends didn't "fix everything," Perry does think the experience "probably saved my life."



He added, "When you're making a million dollars a week, you can't drink the 37th drink. You have to go home and go to sleep…. That was the greatest job in the world."