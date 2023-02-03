Matthew McConaughey Revealed the Real Reason He Signed On for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Just days ahead of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days's 20th anniversary on February 7, Matthew McConaughey is sharing why he really signed on to film the rom-com classic — and it actually had nothing to do with his co-star Kate Hudson.

Back in December, Hudson shared that she "pushed" producers and Paramount CEO at the time Sherry Lansing to cast McConaughey as his now-famous character Benjamin Barry. Now, McConaughey is sharing that the reason he actually took the role is thanks to a fortune teller.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard when suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'" McConaughey explained in a Vanity Fair oral history of the cult favorite. "I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure.' He immediately goes, 'There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.'"

"I remember thinking, 'Did the studio hire this guy?'" he added. "I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

Elsewhere in the story, Hudson recalled the process of casting the role of Benjamin and why she was convinced McConaughey was the guy. "We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy. The guy for me was really important," she said. "Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along."

