Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

With parents like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, it was guaranteed Levi McConaughey would have great DNA. But what wasn't expected? At just 14 years old, he could easily pass as his famous dad's twin.

On Monday, Levi attended the Stella McCartney fall-winter 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week alongside his mother, Alves, and younger sister, Vida, resembling his father, who was not in attendance (nor was his baby brother Livingston). From his blonde curly hair to his confident stance on the red carpet, Levi looked like Matthew in almost every way.

At the event, the teen sported a black and tan tracksuit layered over a cream oversized jacket and a pair of black trainers, while his mother wore a sophisticated cream pantsuit consisting of a cropped blazer with a black bra and high-waisted pleated trousers. She accessorized with a matching wide-brimmed hat and snakeskin boots.

Vida, for her part, stepped out in short-sleeved midi dress with an image of a face printed on the bodice and a pair of mini Ugg boots.

Matthew is a proud dad of three to Levi, Livingston, and Vida, and takes his role as a father seriously, sharing with People back in 2020 that it's the "only thing I ever wanted to be." He added, "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

