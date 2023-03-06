Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

The couple's son Levi is basically his dad's twin.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 09:41AM
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney

With parents like Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, it was guaranteed Levi McConaughey would have great DNA. But what wasn't expected? At just 14 years old, he could easily pass as his famous dad's twin.

On Monday, Levi attended the Stella McCartney fall-winter 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week alongside his mother, Alves, and younger sister, Vida, resembling his father, who was not in attendance (nor was his baby brother Livingston). From his blonde curly hair to his confident stance on the red carpet, Levi looked like Matthew in almost every way.

At the event, the teen sported a black and tan tracksuit layered over a cream oversized jacket and a pair of black trainers, while his mother wore a sophisticated cream pantsuit consisting of a cropped blazer with a black bra and high-waisted pleated trousers. She accessorized with a matching wide-brimmed hat and snakeskin boots.

Vida, for her part, stepped out in short-sleeved midi dress with an image of a face printed on the bodice and a pair of mini Ugg boots.

Matthew McConaughey Family
Rick Kern/Getty Images

Matthew is a proud dad of three to Levi, Livingston, and Vida, and takes his role as a father seriously, sharing with People back in 2020 that it's the "only thing I ever wanted to be." He added, "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino
Halsey
Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels
ashley park paris fashion week ankle brace
Ashley Park Wore a Tiny Bandeau Top with Crystal Gloves — and an Ankle Brace
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Lily Collins & Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Jena Malone Hunger Games
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants