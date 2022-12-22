These Matte Nail Designs Scream Cool and Edgy

We love nail art, but sometimes, a fun manicure is less about the patterns and more about the texture.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 @ 10:00AM
Matte Manicure
Photo:

Getty Images

There's something about playing with texture that just hits different. So, similar to mixing leather and lace or silk with velvet, we like to switch it up when it comes to our nails, too.

Sure, the options in lacquer finishes aren't quite as expansive as they are in fashion, but there's still plenty to pick from and play with. There are the super shiny, nearly vinyl finishes we all love, plus holographic finishes, glitter options, and metallics. Those are all great and all, but if there's one that truly stands out as different from the rest it's matte finishes.

Matte nails just feel cool. There's nothing flashy about them, and that's the point. However, that's not to say that matte nails can't be fun or creative. There are infinite ways to style a matte mani — from painting each nail a simple solid to mixing a few shades to create a marble effect.

So, we rounded up some of our favorite types of matte nail designs. There's something for everyone, too — from the mani minimalist to the playful maximalist. Scroll down to find out more.

01 of 07

Textured Matte Nails

matte nails
Getty Images.

Get into the spirit of cozy season with matte nails that flaunt a cable knit texture that reminds you of your favorite sweater.

02 of 07

Speckled Matte Nails

matte nails

Getty Images

Decorate your tips with some scattered specks.

03 of 07

Pastel Nails

matte nails

Getty Images

Instead of sticking to one color pattern, play with a few! Come spring, these candy-colored pastel shades will be absolutely perfect.

04 of 07

Geometric Manicure

matte nails

Getty Images

Whether you simply love shapes or are channeling your inner Wednesday Addams, this black geometric mani will fit the bill.

05 of 07

Marbled Matte Nails

matte nails

Getty Images

Mix a few of your favorite nail polish shades to create this cool, marbled effect. Simply add a few drops into a glass of water, mix, and dip your finger in. Voilà!

06 of 07

Accent Nail

matte nails

Getty Images

Play with a few textures to jazz up your matte manicure. We love this splash of silver against a lavender base — it feels refreshing and unexpected.

07 of 07

Matte Background

matte nails

Getty Images

We love playing with textures, and we love how using the same shade in both shiny and matte finishes creates this edgy effect.

Related Articles
Marble Nails
10 Marble Nail Designs That Are Classy and Timeless
Quick Drying Mani Kit Review
This Quick-Drying Nail Polish System Gives Me Long-Lasting, Gel-Like Results
SunUV Nail Lamp Sale
I Always Get Compliments on My Nails Thanks to This Lamp That Gives Me Salon-Quality Gel Manicures at Home
Nail Polish for Capricorn Season
The One Nail Polish Color Each Sign Should Wear for Capricorn Season
Holiday Nail Art by Zodiac Sign
Discover Your Go-To Holiday Nail Art, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Black Nail Designs to Wear All Winter Long
6 Black Nail Art Designs to Wear All Winter Long
Olive & June Press-On Nail Kit Sale
We Tested This Press-On Nail Kit and Named It the “Best” Out There — and Now It's Discounted
Glitter Ombre Nails
These Glitter Ombré Nails Will Steal The Show Every Time
Sagittarius Season Nail Polish
The One Nail Color Each Sign Should Wear for Sagittarius Season
Manicure Ideas for Maximalists
10 Colorful Nail Designs for Manicure Maximalists
Nail Ridges
Nail Ridges Be Gone With These Expert-Backed Tips
Amazon Nail Concealer Deal One-Off
The "Magic" Nail Strengthener Loved by Editors and Shoppers Alike Is Now $13 Thanks to a 30% Discount
Gold Manicure
10 Gold Nail Designs for Whenever You're Feeling Fancy
These Delicate Nail Stickers Are Made For Grown-Ups
These Delicate Nail Stickers Are Made For Grown-Ups
Nails for Scorpio Season
The One Nail Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Scorpio Season
This Nail Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week
This Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week