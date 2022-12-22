These Matte Nail Designs Scream Cool and Edgy

There's something about playing with texture that just hits different. So, similar to mixing leather and lace or silk with velvet, we like to switch it up when it comes to our nails, too.

Sure, the options in lacquer finishes aren't quite as expansive as they are in fashion, but there's still plenty to pick from and play with. There are the super shiny, nearly vinyl finishes we all love, plus holographic finishes, glitter options, and metallics. Those are all great and all, but if there's one that truly stands out as different from the rest it's matte finishes.

Matte nails just feel cool. There's nothing flashy about them, and that's the point. However, that's not to say that matte nails can't be fun or creative. There are infinite ways to style a matte mani — from painting each nail a simple solid to mixing a few shades to create a marble effect.

So, we rounded up some of our favorite types of matte nail designs. There's something for everyone, too — from the mani minimalist to the playful maximalist. Scroll down to find out more.