Beauty Nails These Matte Nail Designs Scream Cool and Edgy We love nail art, but sometimes, a fun manicure is less about the patterns and more about the texture. By Pia Velasco Published on December 22, 2022 @ 10:00AM There's something about playing with texture that just hits different. So, similar to mixing leather and lace or silk with velvet, we like to switch it up when it comes to our nails, too. Sure, the options in lacquer finishes aren't quite as expansive as they are in fashion, but there's still plenty to pick from and play with. There are the super shiny, nearly vinyl finishes we all love, plus holographic finishes, glitter options, and metallics. Those are all great and all, but if there's one that truly stands out as different from the rest it's matte finishes. Matte nails just feel cool. There's nothing flashy about them, and that's the point. However, that's not to say that matte nails can't be fun or creative. There are infinite ways to style a matte mani — from painting each nail a simple solid to mixing a few shades to create a marble effect. The 13 Best Nail Art Ideas for Short Nails So, we rounded up some of our favorite types of matte nail designs. There's something for everyone, too — from the mani minimalist to the playful maximalist. Scroll down to find out more. 01 of 07 Textured Matte Nails Getty Images. Get into the spirit of cozy season with matte nails that flaunt a cable knit texture that reminds you of your favorite sweater. 02 of 07 Speckled Matte Nails Getty Images Decorate your tips with some scattered specks. 03 of 07 Pastel Nails Getty Images Instead of sticking to one color pattern, play with a few! Come spring, these candy-colored pastel shades will be absolutely perfect. 04 of 07 Geometric Manicure Getty Images Whether you simply love shapes or are channeling your inner Wednesday Addams, this black geometric mani will fit the bill. 05 of 07 Marbled Matte Nails Getty Images Mix a few of your favorite nail polish shades to create this cool, marbled effect. Simply add a few drops into a glass of water, mix, and dip your finger in. Voilà! 06 of 07 Accent Nail Getty Images Play with a few textures to jazz up your matte manicure. We love this splash of silver against a lavender base — it feels refreshing and unexpected. 07 of 07 Matte Background Getty Images We love playing with textures, and we love how using the same shade in both shiny and matte finishes creates this edgy effect.