Amazon Curated a Section of Matching Sets for Easy Summer Outfits, and We Found the Best Under-$50 Styles

Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber are fans of the coordinated look.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 05:00AM

If you haven’t hopped on board the matching set trend yet, this is your sign to give it a try. In the past few weeks alone, many of our favorite celebrities have stepped out in summertime sets; Sofia Vergara wore a printed top and matching skirt in Italy, while Emily Ratajkowski posted in a gingham two-piece set. Plus, Hailey Bieber wore a simple black tank and a midi skirt in the same fabric. Luckily, Amazon curated an entire section of matching sets for summer, and we found the cutest styles that are each $50 or less. 

Our picks include options with shorts, skirts, and pants, as well as short- and long-sleeve tops. Whether you’re looking for a casual lounge set or a fancier outfit that you can dress up for a night out, you’ll find it below. Keep scrolling to check out eight of Amazon's best two-piece sets for summer, starting at just $30. 

Shop Matching Sets Under $50:

This waffle-knit set makes the perfect outfit for days spent hanging out at home or running low-key errands. Available in 21 colors, the two-piece outfit includes a short-sleeve tee with slouchy dropped shoulders and a pair of matching shorts with a drawstring waistband and side pockets. According to a reviewer, the material is “so soft” and the “perfect thickness for summer.” Throw on the set with your favorite comfy slippers at home and swap them out for sneakers when you head out. 

There’s nothing like throwing on an easy going-out look on hot summer nights, and this tank top and skirt set is a great option. The two-piece outfit is adorned with rosette details on both the top and bottom, which is another Hollywood-approved trend this year. Available in 13 colorways, the set is made from a cotton blend that’s “so soft and thick enough that you can wear a bra and underwear and you can’t see anything,” per a reviewer. Wear it with strappy heels and a simple shoulder bag, and you’ll be ready for wherever the night takes you. 

If you prefer long pants, check out this two-piece set from Anrabess that includes a cropped tank top with a ruffled hem and matching wide-leg pants with side pockets. It’s made from a linen blend that’s breathable for summer. In terms of styling, a shopper said it “can be very casual for everyday or nice enough to wear to a casual gathering.” All you have to do is switch up your shoes and accessories, and the outfit — which comes in 23 color options — will take on a whole new life. 

Below, browse through more under-$50 matching sets at Amazon to make getting dressed this summer a breeze. 

