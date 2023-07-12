The Foolproof Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Summer Is on Sale at Amazon, Starting at $28

I’m not afraid to admit it: I prefer the fall. Not in a way where I’m counting down the days until pumpkin spice lattes, but please give me a sweater, jeans, and a pair of boots over shorts and breezy tops any day. That leaves me in quite a bind when summer does roll around, though. I never know what to wear during humid, sticky weather that stays on your skin as soon as you step foot outside. Sure, dresses work, but you can’t do quite as many activities in them, so I typically stick to a pair of denim shorts and a white tee; however, this summer, I decided my closet needed a bit of a refresh, which led me straight to matching sets.

The foolproof idea takes all the guesswork out of putting together an outfit — with a matching top and bottom, all I need is a pair of white sneakers or sandals for a stylish, yet minimal effort look that earns me tons of compliments. And believe it or not, Amazon is actually one of the best places to go to for the trend. With Prime Day here, you can find some ridiculously affordable sets on sale (some prices as low as $28!), so I recommend stocking up now to make your summer wardrobe as simple as possible.

Amazon

I’m partial to flowy button-downs and matching shorts; lucky for me, this viral set — which one reviewer called “perfect for brunch” — comes in a long-sleeve and short-sleeve choices. Plus, there are more than 24 different colors and patterns to choose from, including multi-colored stripes that never go out of style. You can find similar picks also on sale, like this groovy, lava-lamp-inspired set or this simple, oversized pick with extra-large buttons that comes in 31 bold shades, both of which would look particularly great with plain sneakers and a crossbody bag.

Amazon

Amazon

For something outside of the classic button-down-shorts combo, I have my eyes on some chic linen sets. This flowy set features a romantic ruffle on the hem of the tank, giving a little more definition between the top and pants (which have pockets, by the way), instead of appearing as just a solid block of linen. The same details appear again on the bottom of the shorts for a cohesive look. You can pick from 11 different colors, like emerald, khaki, or sky blue, but no matter the colorway, each has natural colored buttons crawling down your back.

Amazon

However, if you dislike the frills — say, you have chilling flashbacks to the peplum craze in the 2010s — one InStyle editor sported this comfortable set that’s “surprisingly good quality and incredibly easy to wear” on her recent vacation. It features buttons down the back, too, and a teeny bit of midriff that screams ready-for-summer. You can find the same shape in this set, only instead of pants, it has billowy shorts and a square neckline for a pick that will keep you even cooler in the heat.

Amazon

With how good these deals are, I recommend you jump on this trend sooner than later — not only can I promise it’ll make getting dressed easier, but Prime Day officially ends tonight.

