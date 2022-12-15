My Lashes Are Stick Straight, But These 6 Mascaras Almost Made Me Forget

Okay, listen. I could either sit here and complain about how my eyelashes are stick straight (thanks, mom and dad!), or I can take advantage of what the mascara market has to offer. Frankly, I choose to do the latter (I’ve already done the complaining).

Even though I was blessed with a rather full set of long lashes, they’re almost non-existent without me using a curler and a few swipes of mascara. And while many swear by the astonishing results of lash lifts, I’m afraid of something going unexpectedly wrong and having them all fall off. But hey, that’s just me. Perhaps one day I’ll gather up the courage and take the plunge. But for now I’ll stick to what I know: a good ‘ol mascara to give my lashes the curl and volume I desire.

That being said, below I’ve listed my top six mascaras that honestly make me forget I have straight lashes in the first place.