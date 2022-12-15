Beauty Makeup Eyes Lashes My Lashes Are Stick Straight, But These 6 Mascaras Almost Made Me Forget They do the trick. By Natalia Trejo Published on December 15, 2022 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Okay, listen. I could either sit here and complain about how my eyelashes are stick straight (thanks, mom and dad!), or I can take advantage of what the mascara market has to offer. Frankly, I choose to do the latter (I’ve already done the complaining). Even though I was blessed with a rather full set of long lashes, they’re almost non-existent without me using a curler and a few swipes of mascara. And while many swear by the astonishing results of lash lifts, I’m afraid of something going unexpectedly wrong and having them all fall off. But hey, that’s just me. Perhaps one day I’ll gather up the courage and take the plunge. But for now I’ll stick to what I know: a good ‘ol mascara to give my lashes the curl and volume I desire. That being said, below I’ve listed my top six mascaras that honestly make me forget I have straight lashes in the first place. The 13 Best Lengthening Mascaras of 2022 01 of 06 Hi Beautiful You Be You Mascara Lash Extension Treatment Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $29; hibeautifulyou.com This mascara has become my daily go-to. If I’m running low on time and I choose to skimp out on lash primer, no problem! I still feel confident that my lashes are being nourished. It’s makeup and a treatment in one, as it darkens, lengthens, strengthens, extends, and conditions the lashes with key ingredients such as olive oil esters and panthenol. What I love about this guy is that it actually holds my lashes’ curl throughout the day and I don’t need to worry about it disappearing. What’s more, it contains myristoyl pentapeptide 17, an ingredient that helps promote the production of keratin protein, which can lead to increased lash growth. 02 of 06 Iconic London Enrich and Elevate Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $29; us.iconiclondon.com It only took a few seconds and coats for me to love my lashes after swiping this mascara by Iconic London. When I apply it, I can instantly feel it working as it separates and thickens my lashes, creating a gorge curled and fluttery effect. The real not-so-secret secret is the curved flexi-wand brush and the Smylash® formula, which is a growth-active that helps to strengthen the lashes. 03 of 06 Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $30; sephora.com I showed my straight lashes who’s boss with this curling mascara. The Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara allows me to achieve a more dramatic effect for when I want my makeup to be extra glam. The curved brush gently hugs my lashes helping to coat each and every one with its K-polymer formula. Meanwhile the waxes and oils help to create a volumizing effect that simply can’t go unnoticed. 04 of 06 Code8 Lash Sophisticate High Definition Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $29; codeeight.com This product’s curl effect wasn’t as intense as some of the others, but it did provide me with wispy ends and extra length, and truthfully I loved the combo. For days when I want a subtle curl and longer-looking lashes, I turn to the Code8 Lash Sophisticate High Definition Mascara. The straight wand helps grab every lash and amplifies them with a rich black coat that’s buildable and smudge-resistant. 05 of 06 Make Beauty Lash Prototype Volumizing Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $26; makebeauty.com This mascara option is the best of both worlds when it comes to lifting, volume, and length. It helps separate the lashes, and if I take my time with the application, I can even forget about using an eyelash curler. It’s formulated with a vegan beeswax alternative that helps on giving a volumizing effect, leaving my lashes nice and fluttery. I tend to reach for it on minimal makeup days when I only want to wear a few swipes of mascara and a bold lip. 06 of 06 Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Mascara Courtesy. To shop: $16; pacificabeauty.com Fluffy, curled lashes that still look natural is what I get from this little glass tube by Pacifica Beauty. The Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Mascara helps me achieve a feathery effect with plant-based fibers that help to lengthen while also conditioning the lash. The spiral brush allows for smart precision so that my lashes don’t look clumpy or overworked. Instead, I get lashes that look long and fluffy (in the best way) but still like they’re mine.