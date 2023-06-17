Mary-Kate Olsen Ditched Her All-Black Uniform for a Surprisingly Colorful Outfit

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on June 17, 2023 @ 12:56PM
Mary-Kate Olsen just did something exceedingly rare. And while yes, she was photographed without her twin sister Ashley by her side, that's not what we're talking about — instead, she wore some color. 

On Friday, Mary-Kate stepped out for lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison near Central Park in New York City with friend and art dealer PC Valmorbida while dressed in an uncharacteristically colorful outfit. For the daytime outing, The Row fashion designer traded in her signature all-black uniform for a bright red trench coat that was left unbuttoned to show off a classic white T-shirt and a pair of baggy ripped jeans with cuffed hems underneath. 

Mary-Kate Olsen red trench coat

Splash News

She accessorized with a long beige scarf that featured red-patterned embroidery, a gold watch, fringed earrings, and a huge croc-embossed tote bag. But what really stood out was a pair of gold metallic loafers on her feet — another bold choice for Ms. Olsen, the OG queen of the stealth wealth aesthetic. 

Mary-Kate wore her brunette hair down in long waves with a middle part and had on minimal makeup.

Earlier this year, the ever-elusive Mary-Kate and Ashley presented The Row's fall-winter 2023 collection with a secret runway show in Paris. The looks going down the catwalk were in sync with twins's monochromatic personal wardrobes, with black power suits and slouchy coats and oversized knits in neutral tones. But every once in a while, there would be an outfit that wasn't like the others — including a strapless netted dress paired with orange opera gloves.

