Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask

The Martha Stewart of my childhood is not the Martha Stewart of 2023. This is not a bad thing — just a surprise. When I was growing up, she was the patron saint of tidiness, etiquette, and organization. My mom would refer to her at least once a week when teaching my siblings and me how to make a bed using “hospital corners” or the proper way to clean a wood surface.

It's quite possible that 81-year-old Stewart is still doing all of that, but when her name comes up these days I think of Snoop Dogg, her deceased peacocks (RIP), and her secondary Instagram (finsta?) where she recently shared that she has been going to Mario Badescu for facials for 40 years.

When celebrities are frequently name-dropping skincare products that cost hundreds of dollars, it is a true delight for Stewart to reveal that her go-to brand is also incredibly affordable. Facialist Carmela Barabas recently told Vogue that one of Stewart’s “favorite products” is the $18 Super Collagen Mask that “restores skin texture and elasticity.” Alongside Stewart’s use of the mask and other hydrating products from the brand (as well as the “range of treatments” she gets at Mario Badescu), it’s no wonder her skin looks so good in her now-viral selfie.

$18

The Super Collagen Mask is rich in collagen, of course, but also in kaolin clay, oatmeal, and red algae extract. Collagen hydrates and plumps, kaolin clay cleans pores and pulls out oil and dirt, oatmeal soothes inflammation and hydrates, and algae are antioxidant-rich and keep skin healthy. The before is dull, lackluster, congested, inflamed, and/or dry skin and the after is a smooth bouncy complexion with smaller pores and increased radiance.

One of the thousands of shoppers that left the mask a five-star rating praised it as a “game changer” for someone with “zero time.” “As soon as I wipe it off my skin looks fresh, bright, and more vibrant.” Another reviewer in their 70s with “dry skin, typical aging spots, wrinkles” and more said the Super Collagen Mask makes a “noticeable” difference in “tightening and brightening effects.”

