Martha Stewart has been known to drop the occasional thirst trap (remember that internet-breaking pool selfie?), and as someone who has never shied away from the topic of aging, she proves that she is living her best life at every at every stage.

After a flight cancellation, Stewart made the best of a bad situation and headed to the hairdresser to cheer herself up. On Wednesday, she shared a glowing mirror selfie from the salon chair while rehashing her travel woes which led her to miss a speaking engagement.

“My flight to Chicago was canceled today Chicago O’Hara was closed mid-morning to all flights because of very bad weather," the host-extraordinaire wrote. "I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare. This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed However I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!”

During this impromptu styling session, Stewart kept the same layered bob cut we've all come to know and love, just blown out to perfection. The second snap in the carousel showed Martha's stylist John Barrett playing with her volume.

Martha Stewart/IG

This isn’t the first time (nor will it be the last) that Stewart has proved that age is just a number. At 81 years young, the lifestyle expert is showing her followers that you're never too old for a sultry selfie. Earlier this year, she posted a series of filter-free selfies to Instagram revealing her youthful complexion.

Martha Stewart Instagram.

She boasted about her flawless face and confidently shared that the pictures were all natural and not touched up, writing, “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!”

