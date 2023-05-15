Martha Stewart Wore a Plunging One-Piece on the Cover of 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit at 81

Martha Stewart is constantly defying age with her Instagram thirst traps and just by being a self-proclaimed sex symbol. The businesswoman and entrepreneur further cemented her status as a Hollywood icon by posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 at 81 years old, making her the oldest cover star to ever do it.

The host extraordinaire practically broke the internet on Monday when the publication released this year's covers featuring Stewart, Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader. In the cover shot, captured by famed photographer Ruven Afanador, Stewart wears a plunging white one-piece suit from Monday Swimwear styled with a burnt-orange oversized cover-up by TORSO CREATIONS draped over her shoulders and a massive yellow-diamond ring from Jacob & Co. Her signature blonde bob was styled in voluminous tousled waves with a deep side-part, and her subtle glam included a bronzy glow and a peach lip.

In other images from the photoshoot (which was shot on the picturesque shores of the Dominican Republic), Martha wore a ruched champagne-colored Isa Boulder one-piece and a large straw hat, a metallic silver Body Glove zip-up suit paired with funky white Gucci sunglasses, a deep-cut red piece with a matching sarong, and more.

Getty Images

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day had glowing words for Stewart and her fellow cover-stars Fox, Petras, and Nader while explaining the vision behind this year's issue.

“Our goal with the 2023 issue is to continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations,” Day said in a statement promoting the 2023 issue. “While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future. This year, we’re featuring an extremely diverse group of women starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms.”

“Martha Stewart is a legend. The definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds," Day added. "Megan Fox is a superwoman with superpowers. She’s intelligent, boundary-breaking and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she’s endured from the industry. Kim Petras is an inspiration to us all. As a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a beacon of inspiration for the trans and LGBTQ+ community, she empowers and encourages her followers simply through her talent and perseverance. And Brooks Nader, who started her modeling career through our Swim Search program, has been such an amazing part of our brand and has proven to the world through her hard work and dedication that she is a force to be reckoned with."

She continued, "These women, alongside our other models, refuse to allow themselves to be limited by existing societal norms and are incredible examples on how to harness talent, passion, persistence, perseverance, fortitude, curiosity and unabashed desire to evolve.”

The 2023 Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 18.